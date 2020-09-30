Pivot Energy Donates $50,000 to Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation to Create First Renewable Energy Scholarship Fund

Colorado's largest community solar developer providing more than clean energy to local communities

PUEBLO, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pivot Energy, Colorado’s largest community solar developer, announced today that it will award $50,000 to the Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation (PHEF) to create southern Colorado’s first Renewable Energy Scholarship Fund. The fund is anticipated to support as many as 20 local students pursue continued education and future careers in the renewable energy industry.

The two organizations have also committed to set up educational site tours at local community solar projects or in a classroom setting as a means of inspiring and educating students about careers in renewable energy.

“PHEF looks forward to working with Pivot Energy in the coming months to structure an impactful scholarship program to provide an equal balance of quality and quantity,” said Janelle Quick, Executive Director of PHEF. “We believe career exploration will be an important first step to help our local students find direction for their future education.”

Pivot has been active in southern Colorado, partnering with the Black Hills Energy to develop 2.5 megawatts of clean solar energy for the region. The partnership with PHEF is the first of several other donations Pivot plans to make within the local Colorado communities that host solar projects the company has developed.

“Pivot is absolutely thrilled to partner with PHEF and Black Hills Energy to create new opportunities for the students in southern Colorado to explore a career in renewable energy,” said Jon Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Project Development for Pivot. “As a certified B-Corporation, we strive to support the communities we work in with more than just clean energy.”

Students interested in applying for one of the scholarships can complete an application starting January 1, 2021 at the PHEF website: www.phef.net. Pivot, PHEF, and Black Hills Energy will work together to schedule site tours and discuss different career tracks in the renewable industry.

About Pivot Energy

Pivot Energy is a Denver-based solar energy company that is focused on helping accelerate the rapid transition taking place in the energy industry to a more decentralized and cleaner approach to power generation. Pivot offers a distributed energy platform that includes a range of services and software aimed at serving the full commercial solar ecosystem, including retail customers, project developers, system operators, utilities, and financiers. The company develops, finances, builds, and manages community and commercial solar projects around the country. Pivot operates on a triple bottom line basis, measuring success by the positive impact to people, planet, and profit. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

About Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation

PHEF helps students turn their educational dreams into goals and those goals into reality by providing scholarships for higher education to students in need from all backgrounds from Pueblo and Southern Colorado to assist them in achieving lifelong success. Visit: phef.net.