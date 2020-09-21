Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the Department of Financial Services’ emergency adjuster license system has been activated to support homeowners’ and businesses’ efforts to get back on their feet following the impacts of Hurricane Sally in the Florida Panhandle.
You just read:
CFO Jimmy Patronis Activates Emergency Adjuster Licensing System to Aid in Hurricane Sally Recovery
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.