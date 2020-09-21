Southbound Route 8 Drainage Improvements Start Tuesday in Hampton Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drainage work on southbound Route 8 in Hampton Township, Allegheny County, will begin Tuesday, September 22 weather permitting.

Drainage improvement work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-October on southbound Route 8 between South Pioneer Street and Wildwood Road. A single-lane restriction will occur on southbound direction during the work.

Derry Construction Company, Inc. is the prime contractor on this $4.26 million betterment job.

