Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 789 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,424 in the last 365 days.

Game and Fish offers free conservation education resources for teachers

Use in lessons or as self-guided learning opportunities for students

9/21/2020 6:38:16 PM

Cheyenne - No matter how Wyoming students are learning this fall, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is making it easy to keep conservation in the classroom. Game and Fish is offering free resources for educators of all grade levels to use in lessons or as self-guided learning opportunities for students.

The resources are part of Expo at Home, a webpage boasting hundreds of uniquely-Wyoming educational activities, videos, quizzes, projects and more from Game and Fish and other conservation organizations. 

Educators and students alike can learn through eight topics: adventure, birds, large mammals, fish and aquatic habitat, terrestrial habitat and conservation, hunting and shooting skills, recipes and other wildlife. Activities are categorized by type of content, and the target grade-level is marked with a symbol.

“As schools come back in session this fall, whether that be in person or remotely, Game and Fish wanted to support educators who are tackling new methods of teaching and caregivers who might suddenly find themselves in the instructor role,” said Kathryn Boswell, Game and Fish hunter and angler participation coordinator. 

Game and Fish regional offices may be able to support activities and lesson plans with materials available to checkout for hands-on learning. Most offices have wildlife hides, antlers and horns, skulls and tracks. Check with the local Game and Fish office’s regional information and education specialist for more specifics on what may be available in each location.

To start learning, visit the Expo at Home webpage.  

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -

You just read:

Game and Fish offers free conservation education resources for teachers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.