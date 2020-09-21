NWCX Inmates Donate To Lake County School System

TIPTONVILLE - A group of inmates at the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) has taken an extraordinary step to help some local children in need. The inmates have raised more than $1,400 to assist children who may be experiencing food shortages in their homes due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

The inmates first came up with the idea to donate money from their inmate trust fund accounts to help feed children in the Lake County area. Their combined donations during the entire month of August raised $1,436.62 for the Lake County School System (LCSS) Backpack Buddies program.

According to NWCX Accountant, Tammy Gray, the inmates asked if they could help an organization that would make a difference in the lives of local kids. “We knew some children only get to eat at school, and the Backpack Buddies program sends food home with them over the weekends. Since NWCX is located in Lake County, we want to be good neighbors and we knew they would make good use of the funds.”

“Anytime staff or offenders at NWCX can help our community, we always jump at the chance; whether it’s reconstructing a building or making a donation,” Warden Kevin Genovese said. “The inmates wanted to make sure the kids had plenty of food to get them through this pandemic and staff suggested the Backpack Buddies program. We hope to offer this support again in the near future.”

On Friday, NWCX staff met with LCSS staff from the Henley Resource Center to present the check. Jennifer Roberson, LCSS Health and Wellness Program Coordinator, said the donation is greatly appreciated and will help the program provide food throughout the semester. She said the main goal of the Henley Resource Center is to fulfill the physical, emotional, and mental needs of students, which encompasses the whole child approach to student success.

“Many of our students rely on school meals to provide breakfast and lunch during the school year. During breaks, such as weekends and holidays, many of these children go home to little or no meals. The Lake County Backpack Buddies program works to fill that gap by providing child-friendly food for school children to take home over the weekend,” added Roberson.

The inmates at NWCX are hoping to make charitable donations to support worthy causes at least twice each year.