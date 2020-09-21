Knox County Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud

Knoxville, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Bradley James Hensley pleading guilty Monday to four counts of sales tax fraud. Hensley is the former president of the now dissolved Knoxville Auto Brokers, Inc.

Judge Scott Green accepted Hensley’s guilty plea. Judge Green ordered Hensley to pay $11,442.57 in restitution to the Department of Revenue. Hensley will be sentenced during a separate hearing on November 20, 2020.

“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow retailers engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest business people.”

The Department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Charme Allen’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

