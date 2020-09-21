St Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME:09-21-20/ approximately 1422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Limlaw Rd in the town of Corinth

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Leo Williams

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT

VICTIM: Cody Visser

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09-21-20, at approximately 1422 hours, Visser reported an assault to Vermont State Police. Investigation showed Williams acted tumultuously towards Visser. Williams was issued a citation.

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-27-21/0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.