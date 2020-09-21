Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,405 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404898

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME:09-21-20/ approximately 1422 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Limlaw Rd in the town of Corinth

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Leo Williams                                            

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT

 

VICTIM: Cody Visser

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven CT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09-21-20, at approximately 1422 hours, Visser reported an assault to Vermont State Police. Investigation showed Williams acted tumultuously towards Visser. Williams was issued a citation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 01-27-21/0800 hours           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION:   N  

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.