St Johnsbury Barracks / Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404898
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Justin Thompson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME:09-21-20/ approximately 1422 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Limlaw Rd in the town of Corinth
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Leo Williams
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth VT
VICTIM: Cody Visser
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: East Haven CT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09-21-20, at approximately 1422 hours, Visser reported an assault to Vermont State Police. Investigation showed Williams acted tumultuously towards Visser. Williams was issued a citation.
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 01-27-21/0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.