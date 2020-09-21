Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Project Replacing Local County Bridge

PLAINVIEW – Work on a $436,230 Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) project to replace an off-system bridge in Hale County is set to begin Thursday, Sept. 24.

“The project will demolish the old structure then build a new bridge on County Road Z,” said Heath Bozeman, P.E., TxDOT Plainview Area Engineer. “Work is scheduled to begin later this week. The bridge has been closed for some time now, so no additional impact to local traffic is expected.”

Both state and federal dollars are funding the bridge replacement project.

“Twenty percent of the project funds are state dollars. The other eighty percent is from the Highway Bridge Program (HBP), which is a federal-aid program that provides funding to states to improve the condition of their highway bridges—both on-system, which are state maintained bridges, and off-system, bridges under local government jurisdiction—through replacement, rehabilitation and preventive maintenance,” Bozeman said.

Work to rebuild the bridge is expected to conclude in late-February 2021. Project contractor is Blackstone Concrete Ventures, LLC, of Lubbock.

Project Replacing Local County Bridge

