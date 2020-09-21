Court Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Changes to Domestic Relations Rules, Forms

The Ohio Supreme Court will accept public comment on proposed amendments for the annual update to the Rules of Practice and Procedure, including those concerning domestic relations cases.

The Court seeks comment on proposed changes to Civil Rule 75, which governs matters relating to the termination of marriages and the custody of children. These proposals include:

Conforming the rule to current law, as amended by House Bill 595 in 2019.

Requiring that notices of hearing be sent to all parties, instead of only those who are unrepresented.

The use of plain language to assist unrepresented parties in a divorce, dissolution, or custody matter.

The Court also will accept comment on changes to Appellate Rule 21, which would require all oral arguments to be recorded by audio or video with the recordings available to the public.

Finally, the Court seeks comment on the recently overhauled Uniform Domestic Relations and Juvenile Forms. These new forms were recently enacted to comply with new statutes. Nevertheless, the Court is seeking public comment.

According to the Ohio Constitution, an initial draft of proposed amendments to rules of procedure must be filed with the General Assembly by Jan. 15, 2021. A final draft must be filed by May 1, 2021, in order for the amendments to take effect on July 1, 2021. The Court will accept a second round of public comment after the Jan. 15 filing date.

Publication of these proposed amendments for public comment at this time does not imply that the Supreme Court endorses or will approve for filing with the General Assembly any or all of the proposed amendments.

Public comment should be submitted in writing or via email by Nov. 5, 2020 to: