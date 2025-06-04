New Judge Appointed to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas

Antonio S. Nicholson

An attorney from Solon will soon fill a vacant seat on the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Antonio S. Nicholson was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mike DeWine. He will finish the term of Judge Deena Calabrese, who was elected to the Eighth District Court of Appeals. Nicholson’s term begins on July 14. To maintain the seat, he must run for election in November.

Nicholson currently operates his own private practice.

His law career began in private practice after Nicholson earned his juris doctorate from Charlotte School of Law in 2014. He then served as an assistant public defender for the Cuyahoga County Public Defender’s Office in 2015. In 2024, he joined the Lake County Public Defender’s Office as an assistant public defender in the felony division.

Nicholson is a 2009 graduate of Cleveland State University with a bachelor's degree in criminology and sociology.