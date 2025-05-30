Summit County Honors Judge Jones’ Valor Court Legacy

Judge Susan Baker Ross (left) and Valor Court graduate and mentor Melanie Wilson (right) recognize form Judge Amy Corrigall Jones (middle) for her contributions.

Judge Susan Baker Ross (left) and Valor Court graduate and mentor Melanie Wilson (right) recognize form Judge Amy Corrigall Jones (middle) for her contributions.

In recognition of National Treatment Court Month, Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Susan Baker Ross revealed a portrait of her predecessor, former Judge Amy Corrigall Jones, honoring her lasting impact on Valor Court.

Judge Jones served on the General Division’s bench from 2012 to 2022, including one term as presiding judge and six years as administrative judge. During her tenure, she left a deep and lasting impact on the community.

In 2013, she founded Valor Court, a specialized docket serving veterans who’ve returned to civilian life with serious trauma and have become involved in the criminal justice system.

“Judge Jones’ vision, compassion, and unwavering dedication transformed Valor Court from an idea into a locally recognized model of justice, treatment, and hope,” Judge Ross said. “She understood that veterans returning to civilian life often carry invisible wounds — and she believed deeply that our justice system could and should offer them a path to healing. I am honored to carry on her legacy of service to our veteran population at the court.”

In addition to Valor Court, Judge Jones also established the Summit County Offender Recidivism Program (SCORR) in 2019. Both programs reflect her dedication to therapeutic justice and rehabilitation for community members.

“I am filled with gratitude for both Judge Ross and the Valor Court team’s recognition of my service and for making Valor Court one of the best in the state of Ohio,” Judge Jones said.

She continues to serve the community as an appointee on the Summit County Valor Court Advisory Committee.

The former judge was honored earlier this month for her contributions to the court. The portrait will be displayed in Judge Ross’ courtroom, along with portraits of other judges who previously filled the role.

National Treatment Court Month is celebrated each May and focuses on the work and dedication of all treatment dockets.

A specialized docket is defined by the Supreme Court of Ohio as “a particular session of court that offers a therapeutically oriented judicial approach to providing court supervision and appropriate treatment to individuals.”