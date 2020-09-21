“Cyber Seafaring”: Zwaanendael Museum’s virtual maritime-history series, Oct. 1–3, 2020

-All activities to be presented free via Zoom; registration required-

(DOVER, Del.—Sept. 21, 2020)— Between Oct. 1 and 3, 2020, Lewes, Del.’s Zwaanendael Museum will present “Cyber Seafaring,” a four-part series of presentations on the Lewes/Cape Henlopen region’s maritime history. NOTE: Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cyber Seafaring programs will not be conducted in front of a live audience but will instead be streamed live via Zoom.

Each of the programs is free but viewers MUST REGISTER for each individual program by going to the following: https://history.delaware.gov/2020/09/17/cyber-seafaring-2020/. Viewership is limited to the first 100 registrants for each program. For additional information, contact the Zwaanendael Museum via e-mail at HCA_ZMevents@delaware.gov or by telephone at 302-645-1148.

“Cyber Seafaring” schedule

Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. “Menhaden Fishing in Lewes” Local historian Robert Kennedy will cover the last 30 years of the Lewes based, largest commercial menhaden fishing operation in the world. It will include what menhaden are, how they were caught, how they were processed and the myriad products that include menhaden as an essential ingredient.

Watermen hauling in a menhaden catch.

Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 11 a.m.

“Diving Into History, A Look at Maritime Archaeology” Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs archaeologist Stephanie Soder will present the history and methods of maritime archaeology, and discuss work completed on Delaware’s famous (and infamous) wrecks.

Diver returning from an archaeological investigation of the Roosevelt Inlet Shipwreck site in Delaware Bay on Oct. 11, 2006.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 11 a.m. “The Wreck of the DeBraak” Join the staff of the Zwaanendael Museum as they share the history of the British warship DeBraak from the day it sank to the day it was salvaged. Learn about the complexities of an 18th century sailor’s life and of shipwreck preservation.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. “Fort Miles, 50 Years of Service” Tyler Dreiblatt, interpretive programs manager for the Fort Miles Museum and Historic Area, will explore how the Cape Henlopen stronghold protected the Delmarva region for half a century by preparing for German battleships, Soviet submarines, the threat of nuclear war and more.

The Zwaanendael Museum was built in 1931 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the state’s first European colony, Swanendael, established by the Dutch along Hoorn Kill (present-day Lewes-Rehoboth Canal) in 1631. Designed by E. William Martin (architect of Legislative Hall and the Hall of Records in Dover), the museum is modeled after the town hall in Hoorn, the Netherlands, and features a stepped façade gable with carved stonework and decorated shutters. The museum’s exhibits and presentations provide a showcase for Lewes-area maritime, military and social history. The museum is administered by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs , an agency of the State of Delaware.

