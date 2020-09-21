IRS has reopened registration for VA beneficiaries.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has reopened the registration period for claiming an Economic Impact Payment. Individuals who receive Social Security, Supplemental Security Income, Railroad Retirement, or certain Veterans benefits – but didn’t receive the $500 payment per child earlier this year – can still file for the $500 payment.

Eligibility Federal benefit recipients can use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool to get a catch-up payment for a qualifying child if:

Have not already used the Non-Filers tool to provide information about their qualifying child

Have not filed their 2019 or 2018 tax return

Social Security, SSI, Railroad Retirement Board beneficiaries, and certain VA recipients who have already used the Non-Filers tool to provide information on children don’t need to take any further action. The IRS will automatically send a payment in October.

How to Apply Federal benefit recipients can use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool to get a catch-up payment for a qualifying child. The Non-Filers tool is available on IRS.gov in both English and Spanish. Eligible individuals can use the tool until Wednesday, Sept. 30 to enter information about their qualifying children to receive a catch-up $500 payment per child.

What to Expect Eligible recipients can check the status of their catch-up payment using the Get My Payment tool on IRS.gov. They will also receive another Notice 1444 in the mail after the payment is issued; this notice should be kept with individual tax records. The payment will be issued in October.

Those who received their original Economic Impact Payment by direct deposit will also have any catch-up payment direct deposited to the same account. Others will receive a check.

Those unable to access the Non-Filers tool may file a simplified paper return following the instructions in this FAQ on IRS.gov.

Anyone who misses the Sept. 30 deadline will need to wait until next year and claim the payment as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return.

More information

Coronavirus Tax Relief and Economic Impact Payments