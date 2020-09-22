LA Mayor, Eric Garcetti, Praises Homeless Not Toothless on 10,000 Days of Service

Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eric Garcetti, Mayor of Los Angeles, has extended a special congratulations to the acclaimed homeless veterans charity, Homeless Not Toothless, on their 10,000th anniversary day. Eric Garcetti is a fourth-generation Angeleno and the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles. Born and raised in the San Fernando Valley — the son of public servants and the grandson and great-grandson of immigrants from Mexico and Eastern Europe — Mayor Garcetti’s life has been shaped by a deep commitment to the core values of justice, dignity, and equality for all people.

“I send my congratulations and gratitude to the Homeless Not Toothless coalition of dental volunteers, in celebration of your 10,000th day of service,” praises Garcetti. “By offering dental services to homeless veterans, you have given hope and light to so many of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) is a 501C(3) nonprofit (TIN: 200615767) dedicated to providing free and quality dental care to the homeless, foster youth, and low-income persons in Los Angeles, bringing back one smile at a time. The organization also aims to empower the homeless and underserved by providing access to becoming part of the mainstream work force again. Since its inception, Homeless Not Toothless has provided over $5 million in services for this population. Dentists volunteer their time and either pay for laboratory expenses themselves or work with labs who donate their dental work. The dentists and staff who work with the homeless patients do so without financial compensation and with only the kindest and most generous hearts.

Garcetti continues, “My heartfelt thanks go out to all of your volunteers from across the City, for donating their time and valuable skills and services to lift up those who need the most support from all of us. Many thanks for everything you do.”

Raising the pride & dignity of the under-served through quality dental services. In 1992, the organization opened to provide free dental care to the homeless and under-served. Presently, hundreds of local dentists participate in the greater Los Angeles area. Most of the patients are referred by the VA and local shelters, where their dental needs and the necessity for treatment are assessed.

Homeless Not Toothless (HNT) began when founder and president, Dr. Jay Grossman, decided giving money or leftover food to the homeless he passed by was no longer sufficient. One day, while reaching for another dollar bill to hand out to another homeless man, Dr. Jay Grossman felt his business card. Not knowing if that card would or could make a difference, he went with his gut.

"So instead of a dollar, I gave him my business card. I said, ‘Let me see what I can do about getting you out of pain and replacing those missing teeth so you can function by eating and look good for a job interview. That’ll give you more benefit than my giving you a buck," states Dr. Jay Grossman

Within seven months of handing out that first business card, he had performed more than 100 procedures on the homeless free of charge. Soon after, more and more homeless patients began walking into his dental practice, encouraging Dr. Jay to expanded his office space and search for partnership.

As a Navy Veteran himself, Dr. Grossman’s focus is on treating homeless Veterans. The requirements are a minimum of 90 days sobriety, a medical check up to ensure they are healthy, and to be actively looking for work, or if disabled, actively making a difference in society.

"We are raising the pride and dignity of Veterans, the homeless, foster youth, and under-served through quality dental services," states Homeless Not Toothless.

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in Brentwood, CA since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry, Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $5 - Million in free dental care to over 60,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple, to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they provide modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

