BYE, BYE PLASTIC HBA BOTTLES HELLO SOPO
SOPO (Stick On Peel Off) Dispensers an emerging national brand that's both the packaging and shower dispenser containing organic-natural shampoo and conditionerHOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After four years of R&D, SOPO launched their patented SOPO Dispenser, an acronym for Stick On Peel Off, on Facebook, Instagram and Amazon. The Dispenser has both Utility and Design Patents with a second Design Patent and the EU patent pending. According to Ed Goldfarb, the inventor - CEO, "As far as I know we have the most eco-friendly packaging available considering today's technology. It's not perfect, but a start in reducing plastic pollution. Since our packaging / dispenser is green, we felt it important to carry out that commitment so our product are 100% natural and organic. They cost three times more to make, however, initial sales prove there's a market for green all the way".
What really makes SOPO so different is there's no competition because the packaging is both the package and the convenient shower wall dispenser. SOPO temporarily attaches to the shower wall and peels off when empty.
According to Goldfarb, "As far as I know, SOPO is the first innovation in personal care packaging since the invention of plastic bottles 73 years ago. Our Dispensers are eco-friendly, sustainable, save space in that they declutter shelves and ledges and are super convenient to use. Even those with dexterity problems can easily use our products, as they can be used hands-free. All the user has to do is apply pressure to the front of the SOPO. Even the forearm or forehead pressure will cause the contents to release. SOPO Dispensers are gravity fed, making 100% of the contents usable. It's the end of twisting, shaking, screwing and dropping plastic bottles."
SOPO launched their first two products, all natural and organic shampoo and conditioner with the addition of Argan Oil to test consumer acceptance before moving forward with ten more natural and organic products. SOPO Dispensers are sustainable, eco-friendly and contain 70% less plastic than bottles. For the environmentally conscious consumer, for every SOPO used, three plastic bottles will not end up in landfills and oceans killing and injuring sea life.
SOPO's initial sales are much better than expected, proving consumers are ready for this change. A positive indicator of success is the very high conversion rates, the percentage of consumers visiting the MySOPO.com and Amazon site that purchases. According to Shopify, SOPO's online store, a 1.75% conversion rate is good. SOPO's conversion rate averages over 5%, with some days as high as 9%! Goldfarb is excited by the high number of initial sales coupled with fantastic conversion rates, "This proves SOPO's concept and consumers are ready to move away from polluting plastic bottles that have been polluting our planet for over 73 years."
Included in the ten other products on the drawing board is a children's line with SOPO Dispensers being made in the shape of their adorable ambassador for environmental consciousness, natural and organic products, Sopo the Frog. Goldfarb, an eco-friendly proponent concluded, "Once we are established, we will also fund research for the development of a fully biodegradable material that we will share with the world. As a former Navy fighter pilot, we will also be helping to prevent the over 8000 veteran suicides every year.
