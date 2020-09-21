Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
First Community Insurance Company Public Rate Hearing

WHO:            First Community Insurance Company

WHAT:          The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will conduct a rate hearing to hear testimony from First Community Insurance Company and receive public comment on their proposed homeowners’ insurance rate change.

                      The hearing notice and agenda are available here.

WHEN:          Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time

  WHERE:       Virtual Rate Hearing                        Click here to register and participate online.                       By Phone: 1(877) 309-2071; Access Code 452-216-356​

