First Community Insurance Company Public Rate Hearing

WHO: First Community Insurance Company

WHAT: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation will conduct a rate hearing to hear testimony from First Community Insurance Company and receive public comment on their proposed homeowners’ insurance rate change.

The hearing notice and agenda are available here.

WHEN: Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time

WHERE: Virtual Rate Hearing Click here to register and participate online. By Phone: 1(877) 309-2071; Access Code 452-216-356​