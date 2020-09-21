PennDOT to Offer a Project Update During City of Erie’s Bayfront Parkway Public Comment Meeting

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will give an update on the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Project during the City of Erie’s virtual public hearing on the proposal.

The Erie City Council will hold a public hearing at 5:30 PM Thursday, September 24 via the Zoom online platform. The public can give comment on the what they like and concerns they have about the selected alternative plan to improve the connection between the downtown and the waterfront and enhance the Bayfront Parkway for pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists.

PennDOT representatives have been invited and are looking forward to providing an update on the project, including the impact of recently awarded federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant.

Information PennDOT’s proposal, including the environmental impact document, renderings of each intersection, frequently asked questions, feedback received, may be viewed at www.bayfrontparkwayproject.com, www.Penndot.gov/District1, and the Bayfront Parkway Project Facebook group.

To participate in the public hearing, members of the public should visit the City of Erie website, https://cityof.erie.pa.us and scroll down to the announcement about the event to find the Zoom link. Those unable to participate during the public hearing may submit feedback to the Erie City Council by September 30 by emailing Laurie Rugare Watson at Lwatson@erie.pa.us.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAErie or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/northwestregionpenndot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

###