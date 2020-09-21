Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 701 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,335 in the last 365 days.

BRIDGE SPALL REPAIRS IN SIOUX FALLS

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, September 17, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

 

Sioux Falls, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be doing concrete spall repairs on two overpasses in Sioux Falls on Sept. 22 and 23. 

  • Benson Road: westbound right lane on Benson Road over I-229. This work will take place on Sept. 22, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
  • 49th Street: westbound lane on 49th Street over I-29. This work will take place on Sept. 23, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane. 

Spalling is when the concrete has broken up and needs to be repaired. Repairs are necessary to provide a safer and smoother ride for drivers, as well as prolonging the life of the pavement. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

You just read:

BRIDGE SPALL REPAIRS IN SIOUX FALLS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.