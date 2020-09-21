BRIDGE SPALL REPAIRS IN SIOUX FALLS

For Immediate Release: Thursday, September 17, 2020 Contact: Kristi Sandal, Public Information Officer, 605-773-7179

Sioux Falls, SD - The South Dakota Department of Transportation will be doing concrete spall repairs on two overpasses in Sioux Falls on Sept. 22 and 23.

Benson Road: westbound right lane on Benson Road over I-229. This work will take place on Sept. 22, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

49th Street: westbound lane on 49th Street over I-29. This work will take place on Sept. 23, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Motorists are asked to be aware of suddenly slowing, merging and stopped traffic, and construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane.

Spalling is when the concrete has broken up and needs to be repaired. Repairs are necessary to provide a safer and smoother ride for drivers, as well as prolonging the life of the pavement.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

