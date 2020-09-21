Laramie - Attention hunters: Mullen Fire forces closure on Medicine Bow National Forest. The area closure impacts a portion of the southern Snowy Range in Albany and Carbon Counties, Wyo. It was developed based on firefighter/public safety and potential fire growth. All hunters and campers should leave the area immediately. Fire closure order and details about closed area can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7208/.
- WGFD -
You just read:
Mullen Fire area closure in Medicine Bow National Forest
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.