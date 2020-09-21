Mullen Fire area closure in Medicine Bow National Forest

UPDATED SUNDAY, SEPT 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

Laramie - Attention hunters: Mullen Fire forces closure on Medicine Bow National Forest. The area closure impacts a portion of the southern Snowy Range in Albany and Carbon Counties, Wyo. It was developed based on firefighter/public safety and potential fire growth. All hunters and campers should leave the area immediately. Fire closure order and details about closed area can be found at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/ incident/7208/.

- WGFD -