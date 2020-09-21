Chicago Fashion Designer Lola Osire Debuts at New York Fashion Week

Lola Elan debuts at New York Fashion Week Designer Lola Osire's collection was inspired by her Nigerian roots. Lola Osire, designer of Lola Elan, is a designer-in-residence at the Chicago Fashion Incubator. Her collection is made entirely in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago fashion designer Lola Osire, founder of Lola Élan and the newest designer-in-residence at the Chicago Fashion Incubator at Macy’s on State Street, made her New York Fashion Week debut on September 13 at the “Ones to Watch” competition held by Flying Solo, the fashion design collective based in New York City.

Hailed as the largest display of independent designers in NYC, the Flying Solo fashion show was held on the rooftop of the Cubico building in Soho. The show, split into four shows in different categories, featured more than 100 designers from all over the world with each showing eight of their strongest looks on the runway. Lola Élan’s African inspired designs closed the second show with a strong eight-piece collection that included playful dresses, separates and a jumpsuit paired with a floor-length coat. The featured collection also had a one-of-a-kind asymmetrical draped dress inspired by the African Wrapper, a staple garment in Nigeria and West Africa.

“I was newly inspired by the collaborative energy within the Flying Solo team, which is essentially the New York Spirit,” said Osire, lead fashion designer and owner. “As I explored the streets of Soho, I saw just how much New Yorkers believed in doing and in working together. I was reminded that no project is too little to take on and our individual ideas are worth exploring.”

As a sustainable brand, Lola Élan’s new seasonless collection will be made available on a pre-order basis before the end of the year on www.lolaelan.com. Every step in the design process is made-in-Chicago. The new collection is inspired by women.

“I love to create pieces that aim to make us shine like the beauties we are and this collection was no different,” said Osire. “I was particularly inspired by the need to spark joy and hope in what we wear, especially in this season that we are in. Creating the ten-look collection was simply effortless and I hope everyone loves it.”

ABOUT LOLA ÉLAN

Nigerian born designer & creative director of Lola Élan, Osire studied design at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, Los Angeles, CA. With an emphasis on sustainable fashion, her brand includes sophisticated, stand-alone pieces for the modern-day, style-conscious woman. Lola’s design Aesthetic is a tribute to her Nigerian roots and Minneapolis, her hometown -- the uniqueness in her work exists in this blend of cultures. In April 2020 she was selected as a designer-in-residence at the Chicago Fashion Incubator, a nonprofit that provides emerging Chicago-based designers with the resources, business acumen, and mentoring to excel their careers in fashion.

ABOUT THE CHICAGO FASHION INCUBATOR AT MACY'S ON STATE STREET

The Chicago Fashion Incubator (CFI) provides up to six emerging Chicago-based designers with the resources including work space and mentoring needed to strengthen and grow their careers in fashion. The Designers in Residence (DIR) are required to complete a core curriculum of business and creative workshops and seminars conducted at Macy’s on State Street.