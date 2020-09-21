Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashtabula
Ashtabula County
Orwell Joint Recreation District
Clermont
Williamsburg Township
Crawford
Jennifer Minton (Medicaid)
Cuyahoga
City of Lyndhurst
City of Maple Heights
City of Shaker Heights *
City of Warrensville Heights
Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Ent.
Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council
Lakewood Public Library
Ohio Lottery Commission Lucky for Life
Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions
Ohio Lottery Commission Megaplier
Ohio Lottery Commission Power Play
Ohio Lottery Commission Powerball
Defiance
City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
Defiance Public Library
Franklin
Central Ohio Health Care Consortium
City of New Albany
Lawyer's Fund for Client Protection of the Supreme Court
University District Special Improvement District of Columbus,Inc.
Fulton
Village of Swanton
Gallia
Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority
Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of ADAMH Services
Hancock
Brittney Rettig (Medicaid)
Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District
Harrison
Freeport Township
Lake
Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority
Licking
Licking County Convention and Visitors Bureau *
Logan
Village of Lakeview
Lorain
City of Amherst
Grafton-Midview Public Library
Marion
Village of Green Camp
Montgomery
City of Trotwood
Morrow
Franklin Township
Muskingum
Union Township
Noble
Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District
Paulding
Village of Broughton
Pickaway
City of Circleville
Portage
Portage County Regional Planning Commission
Preble
Lakengren Water Authority
Preble County Agricultural Society
Scioto
Southern Ohio Port Authority
Summit
Summit County *
Trumbull
Vernon Township
Tuscarawas
ADAMH Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties
Warren
Warren County Combined Health District
Wood
Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation
New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery
Northwestern Water and Sewer District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
