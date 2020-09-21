Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,328 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

September 21, 2020                                                              

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 

 

 Ashtabula

Ashtabula County

 

Orwell Joint Recreation District

 

 Clermont

Williamsburg Township

 

 Crawford

Jennifer Minton (Medicaid)

 

 Cuyahoga

City of Lyndhurst

 

City of Maple Heights

 

City of Shaker Heights *

 

City of Warrensville Heights

 

Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Ent.

 

Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council

 

Lakewood Public Library

 

Ohio Lottery Commission Lucky for Life

 

Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions

 

Ohio Lottery Commission Megaplier

 

Ohio Lottery Commission Power Play

 

Ohio Lottery Commission Powerball

 

 Defiance

City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

 

Defiance Public Library

 

 Franklin

Central Ohio Health Care Consortium

 

City of New Albany

 

Lawyer's Fund for Client Protection of the Supreme Court

 

University District Special Improvement District of Columbus,Inc.

 

 Fulton

Village of Swanton

 

 Gallia

Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority

 

Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of ADAMH Services

 

 Hancock

Brittney Rettig (Medicaid)

 

Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District

 

 Harrison

Freeport Township

 

 Lake

Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority

 

 Licking

Licking County Convention and Visitors Bureau *

 

 Logan

Village of Lakeview

 

 Lorain

City of Amherst

 

Grafton-Midview Public Library

 

 Marion

Village of Green Camp

 

 Montgomery

City of Trotwood

 

 Morrow

Franklin Township

 

 Muskingum

Union Township

 

 Noble

Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District

 

 Paulding

Village of Broughton

 

 Pickaway

City of Circleville

 

 Portage

Portage County Regional Planning Commission

 

 Preble

Lakengren Water Authority

 

Preble County Agricultural Society

 

 Scioto

Southern Ohio Port Authority

 

 Summit

Summit County *

 

 Trumbull

Vernon Township

 

 Tuscarawas

ADAMH Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties

 

 Warren

Warren County Combined Health District

 

 Wood

Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation

 

New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery

 

Northwestern Water and Sewer District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.