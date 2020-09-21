For Immediate Release:

September 21, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Auditor of State Keith Faber's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula Ashtabula County Orwell Joint Recreation District Clermont Williamsburg Township Crawford Jennifer Minton (Medicaid) Cuyahoga City of Lyndhurst City of Maple Heights City of Shaker Heights * City of Warrensville Heights Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology & Leadership Ent. Cuyahoga County Family and Children First Council Lakewood Public Library Ohio Lottery Commission Lucky for Life Ohio Lottery Commission Mega Millions Ohio Lottery Commission Megaplier Ohio Lottery Commission Power Play Ohio Lottery Commission Powerball Defiance City of Defiance, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc. Defiance Public Library Franklin Central Ohio Health Care Consortium City of New Albany Lawyer's Fund for Client Protection of the Supreme Court University District Special Improvement District of Columbus,Inc. Fulton Village of Swanton Gallia Gallia Metropolitan Housing Authority Gallia-Jackson-Meigs Board of ADAMH Services Hancock Brittney Rettig (Medicaid) Southwestern Hancock Joint Fire District Harrison Freeport Township Lake Lake County Ohio Port and Economic Development Authority Licking Licking County Convention and Visitors Bureau * Logan Village of Lakeview Lorain City of Amherst Grafton-Midview Public Library Marion Village of Green Camp Montgomery City of Trotwood Morrow Franklin Township Muskingum Union Township Noble Southeastern Ohio Joint Solid Waste Management District Paulding Village of Broughton Pickaway City of Circleville Portage Portage County Regional Planning Commission Preble Lakengren Water Authority Preble County Agricultural Society Scioto Southern Ohio Port Authority Summit Summit County * Trumbull Vernon Township Tuscarawas ADAMH Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carroll Counties Warren Warren County Combined Health District Wood Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation New Belleville Ridge Joint Cemetery Northwestern Water and Sewer District

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

