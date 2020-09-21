Gov. announces nearly $10 million in rural infrastructure investments

SANTA FE – The Lujan Grisham administration on Monday announced $9.75 million in essential infrastructure projects in rural communities all across New Mexico.

The projects include water and sewer system improvements, wastewater treatment upgrades, streets and drainage fixes, accommodations for individuals with disabilities at public facilities, senior center construction and more.

The New Mexico Community Development Council, composed of Lujan Grisham administration officials and appointees, will invest the Community Development Block Grants in municipal and county governments.

The projects are:

$750,000 to Anthony for street and drainage improvements on Acosta Road $750,000 to Bayard for sewer system improvements $750,000 to Clovis for construction and improvements at the Hillcrest Senior Center $703,830 to Dexter for water system improvements $750,000 to Fort Sumner for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant $1 million to Gallup for a street and drainage improvement project on West Logan Avenue $749,077 to Luna County for renovations and expansions at the county health complex $750,000 to Mora County for an upgrade to emergency and communication services infrastructure $728,346 to Otero County for improvements to public facilities $750,000 to Ruidoso for water and sewer system improvements $750,000 to San Juan County for Americans with Disabilities Act improvements at various county facilities $750,000 to San Miguel County for a road and drainage project $652,596 to Silver City for water system improvements in Chihuahua Hill $750,000 to Socorro for street and drainage improvements on Cuba Road

Eligible applicants included all counties and incorporated municipalities except the cities of Albuquerque, Farmington, Las Cruces, Rio Rancho and Santa Fe, which are so-called “entitlement” cities that receive funding directly from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Tribes and pueblos also receive funds directly from HUD.

The council also set aside $1.5 million in Community Development Block Grants for local economic development projects in rural New Mexico communities; the state Department of Finance and Administration will review previously submitted applications from local governments.

“Governor Lujan Grisham understands that investments in safe, reliable infrastructure are important steps towards a more vibrant economy,” said Victor Reyes, the governor’s legislative director and chairman of the council. “These investments touch every corner of our state. They represent opportunities to create jobs and improve quality of life for hardworking New Mexicans.”