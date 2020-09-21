Former celebrity assistant authors memoir on life catering to A-list talent

Former celebrity assistant Darius Bradley authors a memoir detailing his journey and life catering to A-list talent

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former celebrity assistant turned entertainment strategist Darius Bradley has transitioned into an author with the announcement of his upcoming memoir “No Damn Excuses: The Survival of a Celebrity Assistant” which is set to release on October 18.

“No Damn Excuse” provides readers with an insider account of the private world of the celebrity assistant, through the lens of Bradley, while aiding celebrities that include Rotimi (STARZ “Power”), Saycon Sengbloh (“Respect”) and Gbenga Akinnagbe (HBO’s “The Duece”).

The author takes readers on a journey from his upbringing in the small town of South Bend, Indiana to his days in New York City working at radio stations, record labels, booking agencies and alongside celebrities.

“‘No Damn Excuse’ tells a story of a young man uprooting his life in Indiana at the young age of 20. Leaving behind a $5,000 tennis scholarship and moving to New Jersey to attend the New Jersey Institute of Technology,” Bradley said. “The story continued from this point on."

A true memoir, “No Damn Excuse” doesn’t simply highlight stories of celebrity interactions but also the hardships that Bradley went through while employed as an assistant. His journey navigates through unexpected challenges, emotions, backstabbing, heartbreak, and more. And while there are certainly some dynamic lows, Bradley also shares the highs for his pursuit of happiness and professional satisfaction.

“The survival of a celebrity assistant holds many definitions for me. For seventeen months I slept on two separate couches to pursue my dreams of becoming a full-time road manager. I continued the journey despite the constant roadblocks and detours put in my way. Being someone's personal assistant takes discipline because you are deciding to live another person's life for an extended amount of years," Bradley said.

For more information about Darius Bradley’s upcoming memoir “No Damn Excuses” and to check out his podcast, please visit https://www.nodamnexcuse.com/.



About “No Damn Excuse”

A memoir by author Darius Bradley, “No Damn Excuse: ” chronicles his experiences as a former celebrity assistant and a professional in the entertainment industry. Bradley gives readers an insider look into the entertainment industry while discussing how he navigates through unexpected challenges, emotions, backstabbing, heartbreak, and more, while standing by the side of some of the most recognizable names in entertainment.

About Darius Bradley

A native of Chicago, IL, Darius Bradley is known as a professional celebrity assistant who has over 10 years of experience in entertainment. His first experiences in entertainment were through internships at New York’s Hot 97 radio station, Atlantic Records and Warner Brothers Records. He later went on to become a road manager on BET Music Matters Mini Tour, Hot 97 Summer Jam 2016, Shaggfest Festival, and 02 Arena London. Bradley also worked on production for events such as the Trumpet Awards and DTLR Unleashed Fashion Show, and appeared on the first season of TV One’s “Hustle and Soul.”