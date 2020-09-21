Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Register now for Small Business Academy virtual program

Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to register for Small Business Academy, taking place online from Oct. 6-8.

This is the seventh annual Lieutenant Governor’s Conference on Small Business Development, and will feature a keynote address by Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes.

The multi-day virtual conference will provide Wisconsin entrepreneurs and startups with an opportunity to connect with financial and technical resource providers, learn the tools needed to start and grow a business, and network with their peers.

The program will also include presentations by successful entrepreneurs as well as breakout sessions following two tracks: Starting Your Business and Growing Your Business.

Local resource and economic development organizations will be on hand to provide information about small business support services they offer. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with others and discuss topics related to specific industry clusters including childcare, retail, construction, agriculture, hospitality/entertainment and online businesses.

This program is presented by WEDC in partnership with the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, the Wisconsin Procurement Institute, the Ethnic & Diverse Business Coalition, the Small Business Transportation Resource Center, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Learn more and find registration details.

 

