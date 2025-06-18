Gov. Evers Announces Nearly $2 Million to Help Cover Local Public Safety Costs from Hosting NFL Draft

Three-day 2025 NFL Draft brought 600,000 attendees, estimated more than $94 million in economic impact to state

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, today announced that the Evers Administration is awarding nearly $2 million—$1.8 million—to the city of Green Bay for work done to support the 2025 NFL Draft earlier this year. The grant, funded through the Opportunity Attraction and Promotion Fund program, will help the city of Green Bay, the village of Ashwaubenon, and Brown County cover security and other public safety costs associated with hosting the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

“The 2025 NFL Draft was a booming success, and I’ve said all along that nobody could have pulled it off other than the Green Bay Packers and the good folks in Green Bay and across the region. So, it was critically important to me that Green Bay and our local partners received the support they need to cover public safety costs, and I’m glad we were able to get this done,” said Gov. Evers. “For three days, Wisconsin had the national spotlight, showcasing all we have to offer, our world-class sporting and entertainment, and of course, our proud history as Titletown. Pulling off a national event like this off requires a lot of work, coordination, and partnership. I’m incredibly proud of those efforts and that we’re going to be providing these investments to support our local partners and the tremendous work that ensured the Draft went off without a hitch.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to Gov. Evers and WEDC for their critical support in covering public safety expenses related to the NFL Draft,” said Green Bay Mayor Genrich. “This was a historic event that brought enormous economic benefits to our community and the entire state of Wisconsin. The allocation of this funding recognizes that positive statewide economic effect and protects our local taxpayers from bearing the costs—a win-win for our state’s and our city’s residents.”

To support Wisconsin’s recent success in recruiting and hosting large-scale events like the NFL Draft, Gov. Evers proposed creating and funding a $30 million opportunity and attraction fund in his 2023-25 Biennial Budget. The final budget, as enacted by Gov. Evers, created the Opportunity Attraction and Promotion Fund with a $10 million investment to be administered by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), a measure that has significant benefits for local and regional businesses and workers, Main Streets, and the statewide economy. The governor’s 2025-27 Executive Budget proposal includes an additional $5 million to continue the fund in fiscal year 2025-26.

The driving force behind the fund was the recognition that large-scale events, like the NFL Draft, can serve as an economic boon, not only for the community hosting the event but for the state as a whole. These events are also an opportunity to put Wisconsin in the national and international spotlight.

“The NFL Draft was a chance for the city of Green Bay to shine on a national stage and showcase the great things taking place here in Wisconsin,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “We have the facilities to host major events, the people needed to prepare for and staff the event, and the community to rally behind such a large undertaking. Green Bay rose to the occasion and did a phenomenal job.”

Approximately 600,000 attendees flocked to the three-day event in Green Bay, which has a population of just over 105,000. Initial estimates projected the Draft will generate $94 million in economic activity across Wisconsin, including a $20 million benefit for the Green Bay area specifically.

