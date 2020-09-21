2020-09-21 08:56:19.47 St. Charles Resident Wins $191,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Francis Burke won big after matching all five Show Me Cash numbers drawn on Aug. 28 to take home the jackpot prize of $191,000. 

Burke purchased the winning ticket at Circle K, 3700 Elm St., in St. Charles. 

The winning numbers on Aug. 28 were: 20, 21, 26, 27 and 33.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. 

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.   

