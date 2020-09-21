2020-09-21 08:56:19.47 St. Charles Resident Wins $191,000 Show Me Cash Jackpot

2020-09-21 08:56:19.47

Francis Burke won big after matching all five Show Me Cash numbers drawn on Aug. 28 to take home the jackpot prize of $191,000.

Burke purchased the winning ticket at Circle K, 3700 Elm St., in St. Charles.

The winning numbers on Aug. 28 were: 20, 21, 26, 27 and 33.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Charles County, where the ticket was sold, won more than $49.5 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $5 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $11.6 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.