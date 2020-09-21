AARDY Insurance Launches Medicare Advantage Support
AARDY, the nation’s fastest Medicare Insurance Marketplace has launched its Medicare Advantage support program.
MIAMI, FL, USA, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
AARDY Insurance CEO Jonathan Breeze commented:
“Medicare Advantage is one of the least understood elements of the entire Medicare system – we are going to try to help fix this.
Our CMS-approved on-line Medicare comparison system allows our customers to compare different Medicare policy options.
We have created detailed, comprehensible, guides so that the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage are clear to see.
Moreover, the AARDY customer service team, arguably the best in the country, stand ready to help guide and explain when called upon.
At AARDY, we fuse digital engagement, thoughtful advice, and personal attention. In doing so, we help our customers make informed choices about their Medicare options, with no pressure whatsoever.
Over the years we have noticed that AARDY customers typically like to engage with us digitally before talking. They are the Silver-Surfer generation – perfectly able to research and review, at their own pace. Then, and only then, are they ready to have an informed conversation with a Medicare subject-matter expert.”
Each year, between October 15 and December 7, Medicare provides an opportunity to sign up or change plans during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP).
AARDY donates 10% of annual profits each and every year to support AARDY Kids of Heroes™ charity partners. Through 2020, AARDY is supporting Special Operations Warrior Foundation, a truly inspirational charity.
