Quick Quote for HPC Servers, Clusters: SEWP V, GSA, NITAAC CIO-CS

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the end of the federal fiscal year approaches, Koi Computers is working overtime to accommodate the volume of last minute quick quote requests for HPC servers, clusters and workstations offered through SEWP V, GSA and NITAAC CIO-CS.

Now through Sept.30th, Koi Computers will have extended hours to help close end-of-fiscal year business for a complete range of HPC hardware and software solutions.

Koi Computers offers many advantages to federal buyers including:

• Quick turnaround quotes

• Intel HPC Data Center Specialist 2020 partnership status with extensive experience in integrating Intel Data Center Solutions

• Outstanding customer service and support

• Can quote over 200 vendors and can consolidate multi-vendor quotes

• ISO 9001:2015 (with design) certified with independent 3rd party auditing

• Supply chain risk management plan in place to reduce and mitigate supply chain risk

• Expansive portfolio of satisfied customers and excellent CPARS

Koi Computers contract vehicles and contract numbers include:

• GSA Schedule: GS-35F-0488U

• SEWP V Group A: NNG15SD50B (SB & EDWOSB set-aside available)

• NITAAC CIO-CS: HHSN316201500039W

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “This will be our 25th year working with federal buyers throughout the fiscal year. We understand how important fast turnaround is for the procurement process at this time in particular.”

Intel Solutions

Leading-edge Intel data center solutions available for quick quote include the following and much more:

• Intel Processor Innovations: With outstanding per core performance; Intel AVX-512 accelerates many workloads.

• Intel Memory Innovation: 2x memory bandwidth to accelerate data-centric workloads. Intel Optane DC persistent memory delivers greater capacity and cost efficiency.

• Intel Storage Innovation: Intel Optane SSDs provide unprecedented storage performance--Intel 3D NAND SSDs combine high capacity with affordability.

• Intel Networking/Fabric Innovation: Intel Ethernet Network Adapters enable ultra-fast switching and packet filtering Intel Omni-Path Architecture combines fast transfers with low latency.

To request a quote call 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or complete the contact form on Koi Computers’ website https://koicomputers.com/contact-us/

For more information visit: https://koicomputers.com/intel-federal-end-of-year-campaign/

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.