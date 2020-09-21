US-127 resurfacing in Ingham County begins today

Contact:

Agency:

Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075Transportation

COUNTY: Ingham

HIGHWAY: US-127

CLOSEST CITIES: Lansing East Lansing

START DATE: 9 a.m. Monday, Sept, 21, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest more than $375,000 to perform high-friction resurfacing and pavement markings on southbound US-127 from the Red Cedar River to Trowbridge Road in Ingham County.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: There will be single-lane closures on southbound US-127 from the Red Cedar River to just south of Trowbridge Road. Follow posted detours. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will provide a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and roadway integrity. The new surface will also help preserve the lower layers of the roadway.