PennDOT, Safety Partners Urge Child Passenger Safety During Pandemic

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, and the Pennsylvania Traffic Injury Prevention Project (PA TIPP) is reminding parents and caregivers to “Buckle Up – Every Age, Every Stage” as part of National Child Passenger Safety Week which runs through September 26.

Child Passenger Safety Week highlights the need for children and adults to buckle up using the right car seat, booster seat, or seat belt every time they travel. Vehicle occupants of all ages, especially children who are correctly secured in the right restraint, are more likely to survive a crash without injuries when properly buckled.

It is important for parents and caregivers to ensure their child’s car or booster seat is properly fitted and installed. While some child passenger safety seats are being used correctly, nearly half are not. Even amidst COVID-19 mitigation efforts, it is important to consult a registered car seat technician to ensure the safe and correct usage of the seat.

Registered car seat technicians are hosting car seat checks throughout the state this week as part of the initiative. Registered technicians are also available year-round to conduct checks either virtually or in-person while practicing social distancing and following other COVID-19 guidance.

Parents and guardians looking for a technician or seat check in their area, can visit the Pennsylvania Traffic Prevention Project (PA TIPP) website pakidstravelsafe.org. The website also provides additional resources for families.

Pennsylvania State Police reminds motorists the state law requires any occupant younger than 18 years old to buckle up when riding in a vehicle, as well as drivers and front-seat passengers. Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Additionally, children must ride in a booster seat until they are eight years old.

Vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children. In 2018, each day nearly two children under 13 years old were killed while riding in motor vehicles, with about 33% being unrestrained in a car seat, booster seat, or seat belt. The safety partners will continue to combat these numbers, by spreading awareness.

This week PennDOT’s southwest regional twitter page will feature a series of Child Passenger Safety posts, including two short videos featuring the safety partners answering frequently asked questions. To view these posts, visit PennDOT’s regional Twitter page, www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

For more information on Child Passenger Safety, visit PennDOT.gov/safety, click on “Traffic Safety and Driver Topics,” and then “Child Passenger Safety.”

