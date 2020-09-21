Potters Mills Update for Late September

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is issuing a late September update for its Route 322/Potters Mills Gap project in southeast Centre County. Up-to-date information can also be found on the PMG Project page at www.penndot.gov/pottersmillsgap.

Work on this project is being done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

On Wednesday and Thursday, September 23 and 24, drivers can expect the following:

• Westbound traffic will be detoured onto Route 144 north and Route 45 west before returning to Route 322 at Boalsburg. This detour is necessary for the contractor to mill, pave, and paint lines on the western end of the project. Advance signage is in place to alert drivers to this detour, which is scheduled to be in effect from 7:00 P.M. Wednesday through 6:00 P.M. Thursday.

• Once work is complete on Thursday, one lane of eastbound traffic will be moved to the new alignment.

Additionally:

• Work will continue off the roadway and drivers should be alert and drive with caution as numerous construction vehicles enter and exit Route 322 through the Potters Mills area. Flaggers in the roadway may be aiding construction vehicle movements. Do not follow construction equipment into the work area.

• Motorists are reminded that passing is not permitted when traveling through the work zone. Any motorist convicted of a passing violation in an active work zone faces a $50 fine and three points on their driver’s license.

• There is a 13-foot width restriction on the western end of the project between Route 144 and Mountain Back Road.

• There is a 14-foot width restriction on the eastern end of the project between Sand Mountain Road and Route 144.

This is the third and final phase of a construction project dating back to 2015. Phase One of the project constructed the new bridge at Sand Mountain Road. Phase Two created the new local interchange on Route 322 at Sand Mountain Road. The goal of Phase Three is to reconstruct Route 322 from Sand Mountain Road to Potters Mills – including a new Route 322/Route 144 intersection. The completed project will alleviate congestion and allow traffic to move more safely and efficiently from the Centre/Mifflin County line to Potters Mills.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $82 million project.

