Lane restriction on State Route 119 in Jefferson County

Monday, September 28, 2020, 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., a portion of State Route 119 will have lane restrictions as work continues on the Indian Hill Bridge Project.

Construction will occur at the intersection State Route 3017 (Indiana Street) and State Route 119 and the intersection of State Route 119 and State Route 3012 (Snyder Hill Road).

Times are approximate and weather permitting. Motorist should use State Route 436 to avoid traffic delays. The roadway will be milled September 28 - 29, 2020. Paving will occur on October 1 – 2, 2020.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, Pa will be completing the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.gov/District10.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

# # #