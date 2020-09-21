Middlesex Barracks/False Pretenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304008
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/18/2020/1234 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Taylor Ln, Waterbury Center, VT
VIOLATION: False Pretenses
ACCUSED: Deborah Hussey
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM: Michael Roche
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/18/2020, at approximately 1234 hours,
the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received a report of stolen
checks. Investigation revealed Hussey was responsible for the theft.
Hussey was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County
court to answer for the charge of False Pretenses or tokens, a violation of
Title 13 VSA 2002.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/2020
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov