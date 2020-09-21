Middlesex Barracks/False Pretenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A304008

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/18/2020/1234 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Taylor Ln, Waterbury Center, VT

VIOLATION: False Pretenses

ACCUSED: Deborah Hussey

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VICTIM: Michael Roche

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/18/2020, at approximately 1234 hours,

the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received a report of stolen

checks. Investigation revealed Hussey was responsible for the theft.

Hussey was issued a citation and released to appear in Washington County

court to answer for the charge of False Pretenses or tokens, a violation of

Title 13 VSA 2002.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/5/2020

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Casey Ross

Vermont State Police

“A” Troop – Middlesex

1080 U.S. Route 2,

Middlesex, VT 05602

PH: (802) 229-9191

FX: (802) 229-2648

Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov