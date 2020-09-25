MaiaLearning Acquires GuidedPath and Enters Independent Education Consultants Market
Independent Education Consultants need no longer be concerned about GuidedPath disappearing
The missions of GuidedPath and MaiaLearning have always aligned. Now we will work together to provide the best possible planning platform to educational consultants.”CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GuidedPath is a counseling platform which over 1500 Independent Education Consultants (IEC’s) rely upon to coach students through the college application process.
— GuidedPath founder Cyndy McDonald
GuidedPath was launched by Cyndy and Lee McDonald as MyCCA in 2005 to support IEC’s. It was well-received and the user base grew rapidly. It was rebranded as GuidedPath in 2014, and merged with PlanMyCollege in 2017. PlanMyCollege announced recently that it would stop supporting the Guided Path platform in September. This left IEC’s and their clients scrambling to find a replacement during the busy college application season.
MaiaLearning, Inc. has acquired GuidedPath, and will operate the platform with pricing and terms of service similar to what IEC’s are used to. The GuidedPath team that served IEC users with a high level of support is part of the acquisition. MaiaLearning enters the IEC market and will continue to expand the available features.
GuidedPath founder Cyndy McDonald says, “The missions of GuidedPath and MaiaLearning have always aligned. Now we will work together to provide the best possible planning platform to educational consultants.”
MaiaLearning CEO Satish Mirle says, “COVID has already taken a toll on IECs, students, and families with school closures and remote learning. Asking them to switch platforms during application season is catastrophic. The acquisition of GuidedPath demonstrates our core value of putting customers first, and shows our strong commitment to IEC’s and client families.”
MaiaLearning’s global reach will make GuidedPath available to IEC’s around the world with the same level of security and reliability enjoyed by MaiaLearning’s existing customers.
About MaiaLearning, Inc.
MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an all-inclusive guide for college and career planning, and enables educators to track their progress. The cloud-based MaiaLearning platform helps create interactive learning communities among more than a million students, counselors, and teachers in 74 countries. It also powers the State of California’s college and career planning portal.
