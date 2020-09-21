Game and Fish welcomes aquatic habitat biologist

Casper - With his first field season almost under his belt, Game and Fish welcomes John McCoy to Casper. McCoy started with Game and Fish near the end of 2019 and has spent the last several months touring watersheds in the region and developing projects to improve fish habitat and watershed function. As an avid angler and outdoorsman, McCoy is the perfect person for the job. John grew up hunting and fishing in southern Ohio. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho in Fisheries and Wildlife Resources. Upon completing his degree, John worked a seasonal position for the Casper fisheries management crew where developed a soft spot for central Wyoming. “When you love to fish, what better place is there to be than Casper,” asks McCoy. “I am excited to be back in Wyoming and working to contribute to these great aquatic resources and fisheries.” John has also worked numerous other seasonal positions for agencies including the USDA Forest Service, Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and the Nez Perce Tribe before he eventually settled near his hometown in Ohio, managing a satellite office for a Midwest-based pond and lake management company. It was there he developed the skills of project planning, implementation, and cultivating relationships with landowners, helping them manage their aquatic resources. John is excited to apply those same skills to his new position promoting healthier waterways, fish and wildlife habitat, and public enjoyment for the Casper Region. When not improving fish habitat, you can find John chasing fish on the banks of the North Platte River, or rather any Wyoming water.

- WGFD -