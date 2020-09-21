Senator Tony Luetkemeyer’s Legislative Column for Sept. 21, 2020

Extra Session Concludes

There’s a saying on the streets of many of America’s cities: “Snitches get stitches.” This unfortunate phrase reflects the sad fact that witnesses to violent crimes are often afraid to come forward for fear of retribution. Recently, the Missouri General Assembly passed a law to address this concern. A bill I sponsored creates a “Pretrial Witness Protection Services Fund,” which will provide resources for law enforcement agencies to combat witness intimidation. I was honored to handle this important legislation when it came before the Senate during this year’s extra legislative session. The legislation, which is similar to a bill I introduced early in the 2020 regular session, will pay for temporary witness relocation and other security measures.

The importance of the witness protection fund cannot be overstated. Prosecutors tell me one of their greatest challenges is overcoming the reluctance of witnesses to testify. Many people who could provide information that would bring criminals to justice are simply too afraid to show up in court. Without eyewitness testimony, it’s difficult to obtain convictions.

The witness protection fund bill was one of two measures approved by the General Assembly during the extra legislative session, which concluded on Sept. 16. Another measure, House Bill 46, lifts the residency requirement for police officers in the City of St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department currently has more than 140 unfilled officer positions. Easing the requirement that new hires live within the city limits should make it easier for the police department to fill vacancies and put sufficient cops on the street. This is important to crack down on violent crime and restore law and order to one of our state’s largest cities.

When asked about the extra session during a COVID-19 press briefing, the governor expressed satisfaction with the results. “We got the two main pieces that we wanted,” he said. “Anything we can do to help law enforcement, to help victims in this state to fight violent crime, is a win.” I agree, these two measures will make a difference. I will be by the governor’s side as he signs my bill into law and look forward to the legislation providing a measure of confidence to witnesses so we can begin bringing violent criminals to justice.

The final day of the first extra session of 2020 coincided with our constitutionally mandated veto session. During brief sessions in both chambers of the Legislature, the House and Senate made no attempts to overturn the governor’s vetoes.

It’s possible we may return to the Capitol for one more extra session this year. Otherwise, the 101st General Assembly is scheduled to convene on Jan. 6. In the meantime, Election Day is on the horizon. The last day to register to vote in the upcoming election is Oct. 7. If you’re not already registered, you can sign up at your local county courthouse, at many state agency offices and public libraries, or online at www.sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.

It is my great honor to represent the citizens of Platte and Buchanan counties in the Missouri Senate.