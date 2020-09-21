Institute for Robotic Process Automation & AI Launches Virtual Local Chapters
Shifting from traditional face-to-face events, to providing members with education and networking opportunities virtually in the post-COVID era.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its mission to shift from traditional face-to-face events and gatherings, to providing members with education and networking opportunities virtually, The Institute for Robotic Process Automation & AI (IRPA AI) announced today the official launch of their revamped, now virtual, local chapters, to help executives navigate their journeys around RPA, AI and digital transformation in the post-COVID era.
Without face-to-face conferences that most executives have relied on to stay on top of industry trends & network with peers, IRPA AI has partnered with a new virtual network platform in order to give Chapter members access to an always-on user group of like-minded professionals, practitioners & subject matter experts, all facing the same challenges in their area, and accessible 365 days a year with monthly online events and weekly content & conversations curated for each locale.
“Chapters offer you the same access to industry insights, resources and networking opportunities that you've come to expect from IRPA AI and our events, but are ongoing throughout the year and with a localized focus, catered to the regional nuances of where you do business. And what launched last year across the globe in response to members requesting more localized, ongoing, grassroots ecosystems and communities, has now gone virtual,” explained IRPA AI President Daniel Goodstein. Chaired by subject matter experts and practitioners from Experian, EY, Avaya and others, Chapters will provide members with access to a local network, without leaving their home office.
“As organizations’ priorities shifted earlier this year and physical gatherings became impossible for the foreseeable future, we immediately started working with our members to ensure we supported them through unchartered waters and uncertain times,” added Goodstein. “Now more than ever before, we need to support companies who need several years of digital transformation in a matter of months. It became apparent that what they needed most, was a substitute for conferences & events, which previously was their primary source of networking and industry education.”
All accessible through the Chapter mobile app and web portal, members can connect with others facing the same challenges in their area, learn from subject matter experts and meet solution providers who can show real life use cases and emerging technology. In addition to weekly curated content feeds & monthly virtual events, members can access their community, connect with each other, share content, take polls, seek advice and discuss the topics of the day.
Beyond Chapters, IRPA AI has expanded its team of industry insiders, Subject Matter Experts and contributors, now covering the space and providing hands-on advice and coaching for members, and plans to launch its new online Executive Education course programs this Fall. Chapters are currently available throughout North America, Europe and LATAM and now accepting enrollments. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/irpachapters.
About IRPA AI
IRPA AI is an independent professional association and knowledge forum for the buyers, sellers & influencers of RPA, software automation & artificial intelligence. Their global network and services offer leading-edge market intelligence, transaction assistance and opportunities to learn and network with stakeholders across service industry functions. For more information, visit: www.irpaai.com
