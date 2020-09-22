Canadian Vacation Rental Software Partners with Booking.com to Introduce Direct Integration
iGMS, top-rated vacation rental software, introduced a partnership with Booking.com. Explore how property managers and hosts can benefit from this integration.VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iGMS, one of the leading vacation rental software solutions based in Canada, has introduced a partnership and direct integration with Booking.com. Offering more than 29 million listings across the globe, Booking.com is one of the biggest online travel platforms and attracts millions of travelers every month.
iGMS now enables hosts to manage their Airbnb, Booking.com, and Vrbo/HomeAway properties via a single dashboard using outstanding automation tools. In addition to direct integration with these major online travel platforms, iGMS also offers a host of functionality such as unified inbox, automated messaging, channel manager, guest reviews management, cleaning automation, reporting, and many more. With the help of these features, hosts and property managers can streamline numerous processes and routine tasks, scale their businesses and save hours of time.
Thanks to the new partnership with Booking.com, users will also be able to employ all the major iGMS tools for managing Booking.com properties. Hoteliers will be thrilled to know that they will be able to benefit from the new integration as well. The rate structure on Booking.com is more complex than on Airbnb and Vrbo/HomeAway OTAs. With the help of the software’s Rates Management tools, users can adjust their prices depending on the service package offered to guests. The Multi-calendar Rates view will allow users to set independent rates for different types of units.
The CEO and co-founder of iGMS, Ivan Levchenko, says: “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with Booking.com. We have designed the integration in such a way so that hosts can confidently list on multiple platforms without feeling overwhelmed. This new functionality is available at no additional cost to our existing and new users, helping us to deliver even more value for money during a challenging time in the industry.”
While hosts might be wary against increasing their expenditure during a time that the vacation rental industry has taken strain, vacation rental software is a cost-effective solution to increase efficiency. By using automation tools, a single team member can manage more than double the amount of properties. This new integration and partnership with Booking.com will also help hosts to adapt to the changing circumstances and expand their presence to other sites without a fear that they will receive a double-booking.
Other features that were recently introduced by iGMS include direct booking communication and a brand new Multi-calendar. Users will also be able to benefit from the newly offered payment processing feature, as Booking.com makes use of external payment services, unlike Airbnb.
So far, iGMS has really had a productive year. However, they are not quite done yet. iGMS continuously improves its functionality and has also planned a website builder feature that will enable hosts to create their own website to help them secure direct bookings. For more information about iGMS, visit the company website.
