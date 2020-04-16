Canadian Vacation Rental Software iGMS Launches Support Program for Hosts

In these challenging times, Canadian vacation rental software iGMS decided to aid the hosting community by launching the Support Program for Hosts.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Small businesses across the globe, in particular the short-term rental industry, have been hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 outbreak. With travel restrictions imposed across the globe and flights canceled, the travel industry faces an unprecedented crisis. Vacation rental hosts have to deal with a flood of cancellations and adopt new strategies to keep their business afloat.iGMS, a top-rated vacation rental software solution for professional hosts, decided to introduce special conditions to support hosts and help them break through these difficult times. To aid the hosting community, iGMS has launched a support program allowing hosts to cut their vacation rental software expenses significantly.As part of their support program, new users who have registered on or after March 27, 2020 will be able to use their PRO plan free of charge until May 31, 2020. The PRO plan includes the most advanced features that users can take advantage of. In contrast to the Free plan, the PRO plan offers a unified inbox for all your messages from HomeAway/Vrbo and Airbnb, review management feature, multiple account management (5 and more), reporting feature, and others.New users with five and more properties who are currently using another property management solution will also qualify for a deep onboarding and data migration service at no extra cost. This additional benefit includes transferring message templates, connecting HomeAway/Vrbo and Airbnb accounts and merging properties from these platforms via the iGMS channel manager.iGMS CEO and co-founder, Ivan Levchenko, says: “We understand that switching to a new provider can be quite time-consuming for hosts who manage multiple units on different platforms. We want new users to be able to make the most of our advanced features at the drop of a hat right after they have signed up.” More information about this special offer can be found here iGMS has not forgotten about their current users and lent them a helping hand by introducing changes to its pricing policy. To reduce the extra pressure placed on hosts’ budget, iGMS will not charge its current clients for canceled reservations in March and April as per this new pricing update.While hosts might not want to make new investments during the pandemic, vacation rental software can, in fact, answer many problems. For example, by using iGMS, hosts will be able to manage their properties remotely allowing them to put social distancing into full practice. Also, by having your tasks automated, hosts will be able to minimize costs. Without automation, an individual team member can manage only about five properties. However, with the help of automation, a single team member will be able to manage about 20 properties. That is an increase in efficiency of more than 200%.Before the pandemic hit the world, iGMS has announced many exciting plans for 2020. They want to reassure hosts that they are not going to stop and will continue to work on the new updates. iGMS is keen on continuously refining its product and the user experience. By listening to its customers and staying on top of their needs, iGMS draws up plans for future product updates and enhancements. For more information about iGMS, visit the company website



