PeopleCert acquires International Association for Six Sigma Certification (IASSC)
PeopleCert's acquisition of IASSC strengthens it's commitment to the Six Sigma community and extends its aim to foster Lean Six Sigma principles worldwide.
PeopleCert, the global leader in exam delivery and the certification of professional skills, today announced the acquisition of the International Association for Six Sigma Certification (IASSC), the global Professional Association dedicated to growing and enhancing the standards within the Lean Six Sigma Community, while developing and delivering Lean Six Sigma Certification exams.
For over a decade, IASSC has been a trusted partner of multiple global organisations, providing professionals and students from prominent companies, universities and government agencies such as Amazon, BMW, Cisco, Auburn, Pepperdine, Arizona State University, University of Texas Arlington, United States Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines with Lean Six Sigma Professional Credentialing and helping them in their pursuit of excellence. IASSC is a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) and a “Full Member” of the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).
“The acquisition of IASSC further strengthens our commitment to the Lean Six Sigma community and extends our aim to foster Lean Six Sigma principles worldwide.” says Byron Nicolaides, Chairman & CEO of PeopleCert.
“This development also increases our share in the professional development of business and technology professionals and further strengthens our Business & IT Portfolio. Our mission remains to promote certified knowledge that is accessible to all who want to change their lives and achieve their dreams, we couldn’t be happier.”
The acquisition further supports the growth plan of PeopleCert, focusing on accelerating growth through acquisitions, next to the organic growth of its portfolio. IASSC ideally matches the PeopleCert professional certifications portfolio due to its product quality industry recognition, its track-record and health client base. The acquisition generates synergies both in revenue generation and cost optimisation.
Lean Six Sigma is a team-focused managerial approach that seeks to improve performance by eliminating waste and defect. It combines Six Sigma methods and tools and the lean manufacturing/lean enterprise philosophy, striving to eliminate waste of physical resources, time, effort and talent, while assuring quality in production and organisational processes.
“We place our full trust in PeopleCert to continue realising our collective vision”, says Scot Shank, Co-Founder of the IASSC who will remain engaged in a limited advisory role, adding that “I look forward to the range of new programs and guidance strategies in Lean principles that will be implemented in the near future.”
