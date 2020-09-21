Covid-19 Test now in 60sec - Supporting quick revival of the travel and leisure industries by Breath of Health Pharma
Arie Laor, CEO - Breath of Health
Covid-19 Test now in 60sec - Supporting quick revival of the travel and leisure industries by Breath of Health Pharma with Reliable Non-Invasive Testing.
Breath of Health is a revolutionary addition to the testing methods as it uses only "Exhaled Air" while applying advanced AI cloud-based Diagnostics technology to get results in less than a minute”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breath of Health an Israeli based company is here to support quick revival of the travel and leisure industries by delivering Covid19 test in 60sec with Reliable Non-Invasive Tests and Biosafety for Human Health in the COVID-19 Era.
Presently there are two kinds of tests are available for COVID-19: viral tests and antibody tests.
1. A viral test tells you if you have a current infection.
2. An antibody test might tell you if you had a past infection.
Breath of Health is a revolutionary addition to the testing methods as it uses only "Exhaled Air" by correlation to well established chemicals markers presence in certain infections as in COVID19 while applying advanced AI cloud-based Diagnostics technology to get results in less than a minute said Arie Laor, CEO - Breath of Health Pharma
The company goes further to state that its testing algorithms can provide accuracies of
1. 75% if infection has occurred within 24hrs
2. 85% if infection has occurred within 48hrs
3. 90% if infection has occurred within 72hrs
hence supporting quick revival of the travel and leisure industries by delivering Covid19 test in 60sec with their Reliable Non-Invasive Testing.
This testing system will be extremely effective at Airports, Border Crossings, Cruise Terminals, Sports Stadiums, Hotel, Cinemas, Malls and other leisure or tourists destinations that can now safely admit people with peace of mind for all stakeholders.
The BOH Qualification Protocol in short:
1. Exhale Sample: 1 Litre to assure enough Pulmonary Blood Content, Exhaled directly through a condenser to the Optical Gas Chamber or to into a Tedlar bag to be pumped into the Gas Chamber.
2. Reading at the screen after FTIR process:
We are looking at seven sets signatures in the FTIR:
Sets 1-3 provides data about days from infection.
Set 4 provides data on virus type or Bacteria.
Set 5 provides data on viral prefoliation or immune response cross correlated with set 6.
Set 7 cross correlated with set 6 provides data on worsening symptoms.
Profiles identifying COVID19 infection consist of combination of sets correlated initially to PCR
Breath Of Health is a global company, which was setup in order to bring back the Biosafety for HumanHealth and Environment in the Post-COVID-19 Era. Breath Of Health was build from a team of experts in its field, using Cutting-edge AI technology.
Why should you use Breath of Health as your Covid19 Diagnostic Partner - The Key Performance Indicators
1. Takes less than a minute.
2. Diagnose Symptomatic and A-Symptomatic patients too
3. Low cost test
4. Contain AI algorithm for maximum accuracy.
5. Open API – connect to any system, Provide reports
Many companies are making international claims of such technologies but only the results will prove that most are not using AI Technologies to trace the chemical marker presence and will eventually fail, hence it is important for Governments and other institutions to conduct their own due diligence before rushing to sign up such much needed technologies to benefit all stake-holders said Rohan F. Britto, Biz Development Consultant for GCC
Breath of Health Key Benefits:
1. Accuracy Expected Exceeding 90% better than PCR.
Monitoring multiple variables while Ensuring accurate Diagnostics.
2. Public assurance
Allows fast testing in public places, helping revive the travel and tourism industry safely yet rapidly.
3. Fast Non Invasive Test
A few seconds results low cost less than $10 (making it cheaper and quicker than any other test available globally)
Breath of Health is open to partners and investors to be part of this revolutionary AI based cloud technology that not only helps detect Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) but also Pneumonia, certain types of Cancers and even The Flu , Get in touch with our frontline member based in Dubai Mr. Rohan F. Britto on rohan@thebrittos.com to explore further.
About
A Short Video Clip of Test being Conducted can be viewed here:
https://bohpharma.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/My-Movie-4.mp4#t=68
Rohan F. Britto
Consultant
+971 55 635 0635
