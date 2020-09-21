St. Johnsbury Barracks - Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404886
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020, 0900 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 9130 Granby Rd, Granby
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police took a report of a missing person in Granby, Vermont. Yvon Quirion, 57, Granby, had not returned home after going for a walk on the property. Quirion was last seen around 0900 hours leave the residence on foot. There is no known direction of travel. Quirion was last seen wearing a tan coat, brown hoodie and black jeans. If anyone has seen Quirion they are asked to call the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury at 748-3111.
PHOTO ATTACHED: Yes
