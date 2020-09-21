St. Johnsbury Barracks - Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404886

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 09/20/2020, 0900 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 9130 Granby Rd, Granby

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police took a report of a missing person in Granby, Vermont. Yvon Quirion, 57, Granby, had not returned home after going for a walk on the property. Quirion was last seen around 0900 hours leave the residence on foot. There is no known direction of travel. Quirion was last seen wearing a tan coat, brown hoodie and black jeans. If anyone has seen Quirion they are asked to call the State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury at 748-3111.

PHOTO ATTACHED: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Crista Maurice & K9 Cole

Vermont State Police - Middlesex

1080 US Rte 2

Middlesex, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648