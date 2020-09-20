The Very First Death Doula Global Summit Announced
October 12th-18th With over 18 speakers from 8 countries!NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Death Doula Global Summit Announced!
On October 12th-18th, we will be hosting the first ever Global Death Doula Summit.
With over 18 speakers from 8 countries including Canada, UK, South Africa, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, Philippines, and the US we will be interviewing and hearing from some of the most passionate visionaries that have been instrumental in propelling this movement into the worldwide phenomenon we are seeing today. Some of our incredible speakers include Michael Hebb Founder of Death over Dinner and EOL Collective , Barbara Karnes RN, Sarah Kerr, Ken Ross President of Elisabeth Kubler Ross Foundation, Dr. Karen Wyatt, Zenith Virago, Brad Wolfe, Deanna Cochran RN, Dr Shoshana Ungerleider Founder EndWell , Felicity Warner and many more!
The Tickets are FREE the Interviews are Priceless!
What it is: The Death Doula movement has been going on for the last decade or so and has gained enormous global traction in the last few years due to the organic need for greater support for those at the end of life as well as their families.
The Death Doula Global Summit hopes to achieve four main objectives:
Raise awareness of the worldwide Death Doula Movement so that patients and families can utilize doula-support.
Share the holistic scope of practice of the Death Doula Profession and share the benefits of this service at one of the most critical times in peoples’ lives.
Help to reduce the fear of death
Document the Death Doula Movement in history.
The Death Doula Movement is also gaining great awareness for the beautiful, holistic support and guidance being given by Doulas which is helping to bring back death as something not to be feared, but rather one of our greatest teachers about life. Doulas are empowering families with the opportunity and support needed to care for those they love at this sacred last phase of life.
Death is our teacher. Death touches us all. Join us in this uplifting global movement that is helping to lift up our humanity on a worldwide level.
Raising global awareness, creating global unity and uplifting the global consciousness, we will talk with 18 speakers from 8 countries including Canada, UK, South Africa, Thailand, Brazil, Australia, Philippines, and the United States.
Raising the awareness that we are all connected in life and in death has become more important than ever. No matter what a person's religion, culture, or social economic status, with the right education, kindness, and support, death can be the sacred, natural experience it was meant to be.
