The 2020 World Industrial Internet Industry Conference opens, Wang Qingxian delivers a speech
An association for China's industrial internet of hundred-member scale was formedLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2020 World Industrial Internet Conference (WIIC) unfolded in Qingdao City of east China's Shandong Province on Sunday, with high-ranking experts and leading entrepreneurs from home and aboard sharing practices and insights on the innovative and integrated development of industrial internet.
Wang Qingxian, Member of the Standing Committee of the Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Qingdao Municipal Party Committee, and Sui Jing, Deputy Director of the Information and Communication Administration Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, attended the opening ceremony and delivered speeches. Henning Kagermann, Dean of the German National Academy of Science and Engineering, Boris Otto, Chief Architect of German Federal Cloud and Director of the Fraunhofer ISST, Zhang Ruimin, Chairman and CEO of Haier, and Zhou Hongyi, Chairman and CEO of 360 Group attend the event.
In his speech, Wang Qingxian said that every major advancement in science and technology has brought about profound changes in productivity and tremendous progress in human society. The Industrial Internet is considered an important cornerstone of the fourth industrial revolution. Under the dual effects of industrial transformation and the impact of the epidemic, it has ushered in a "window" period of opportunity for accelerated development.
Wang Qingxian said that the development of Qingdao started from the manufacturing industry. Based on the advantages of complete industrial categories and rich application scenarios, Qingdao relies on platforms such as Haier and the artificial intelligence industry community to build a strong industrial chain, solid capital chain, and complement talents, strengthen the technology chain, use the logic of the market and the power of capital to develop the industrial Internet, accelerate the construction of the entire industry ecosystem, create a more appealing government service environment in all directions, and strive to build the world's industrial Internet capital. Qingdao is willing to provide an open, innovative, convenient and comfortable development platform for the national and global industrial Internet ecological resources.
An association for China's industrial internet of hundred-member scale was formed, the national center for industrial internet platform application, innovation and experience was launched and altogether 12 industrial internet cooperation projects involving some key areas were signed at the opening ceremony.
This conference will integrate top-level domestic resources in strategic consultation, platform planning, industrial promotion, academic exchange, innovation and entrepreneurship as well as industry and finance cooperation. It will make systematic operations within a unified framework and take aim at specific sectors to overcome hard-nut problems facing the industry, and offer Chinese solutions to the rest of the world.
The WIIC has been held in Qingdao for five consecutive sessions. This year's two-day conference combines online and off-line events and sets up several parallel and secondary forums across the country.
