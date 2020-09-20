COVID-19 Daily Update 9-20-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., September 20, 2020, there have been 513,967 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 14,054 total cases and 310 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 79-year old male from Kanawha County and an 81-year old female from Putnam County. “I ask all West Virginians to do their part to diminish the spread of this virus and prevent further loss of life,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (44), Berkeley (944), Boone (197), Braxton (10), Brooke (107), Cabell (718), Calhoun (24), Clay (35), Doddridge (18), Fayette (564), Gilmer (27), Grant (152), Greenbrier (120), Hampshire (100), Hancock (141), Hardy (81), Harrison (339), Jackson (247), Jefferson (419), Kanawha (2,297), Lewis (38), Lincoln (155), Logan (572), Marion (254), Marshall (158), Mason (136), McDowell (80), Mercer (399), Mineral (164), Mingo (354), Monongalia (1,876), Monroe (148), Morgan (51), Nicholas (87), Ohio (351), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (17), Pocahontas (59), Preston (149), Putnam (496), Raleigh (472), Randolph (234), Ritchie (10), Roane (49), Summers (41), Taylor (117), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (60), Wayne (346), Webster (7), Wetzel (49), Wirt (10), Wood (348), Wyoming (101).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing locations are available today in Kanawha County and tomorrow in Kanawha, Lincoln, and Ohio counties:

Kanawha County, September 20, 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, 108 Lee Street, East, (Use Reynolds Street Entrance) Charleston, WV

Kanawha County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Nitro High School, 1300 Park Avenue, Nitro, WV (flu shots offered)

Lincoln County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

Ohio County, September 21, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, The Highlands (Power Center - lower parking lot), 565 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV