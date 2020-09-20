St Johnsbury Barracks/DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404844
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker
STATION: VSP St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1245 on 9/18/20
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DLS
ACCUSED: Donald Howland
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police stopped Donald Howland on Memorial
Dr in St Johnsbury. He was issued a citation to appear in court for driving with
a criminally suspended license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/11/21
COURT: Caledonia
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
SGT Lyle Decker
Vermont State Police
Troop A
St. Johnsbury Barracks