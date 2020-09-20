St Johnsbury Barracks/DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404844

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Lyle Decker

STATION: VSP St Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1245 on 9/18/20

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DLS

ACCUSED: Donald Howland

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police stopped Donald Howland on Memorial

Dr in St Johnsbury. He was issued a citation to appear in court for driving with

a criminally suspended license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/11/21

COURT: Caledonia

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

SGT Lyle Decker

Vermont State Police

Troop A

St. Johnsbury Barracks