GroundHog Short Interval Control and FMS now adds an Ore Control App and updates SIC for Open Pit and Underground Mines
GroundHog Releases enhanced SIC app and adds support for Smart Phones. Geologists can now do ore control in the field. AI / ML for automated data processing.
The software keeps getting better and better with every new version. Our supervisors love using the software because it is so easy to use. Hats off to the GroundHog team for continuing to innovate.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, GroundHog Apps, the Mining sector’s leading provider of Connected Mine Software, released v6.9 of it’s industry leading flagship Short Interval Control and Fleet Management System.
GroundHog now has an app for Geologists to perform Ore Control in both Open Pit and Underground Operations. A geologist can now use their SmartPhone or Tablet to update the status of headings, perform ore control operations, including drawing face maps, capturing dip, rake and azimuth values, laser distances and also taking pictures and annotating these pictures with hand drawings in the field. This data can then be imported into the GroundHog cloud and then be seamlessly imported into other Geoscience Data Management software via GroundHog’s APIs or through ODBC/JDBC connections.
GroundHog has now enhanced it’s SIC app so supervisors can now to work on SmartPhones to update production progress throughout a shift. “Now it is as easy as ‘swipe left to update mucking progress’ or ‘swipe right to add notes and update consumables used’ or to log downs and delays for tasks being performed in a shift. This sure simplifies the way I run my crew” said Doug Butkus, a crew boss at a mine where GroundHog recently upgraded the customer to the latest version.
All of GroundHog’s software works in the cloud or can be deployed on prem. And since the SIC and FMS run on standard iOS and Android SmartPhones and Tablets, software updates are done remotely. With the current Coronavirus pandemic severely limiting travel to mine sites, this automatic over-the-wire updates of the GroundHog SIC and FMS software is a key differentiator between GroundHog and other traditional Fleet Management Systems typically provided by the OEMs.
“With this new release, we are advancing technology at warp speed and are digitizing use cases across all the activities performed by mine operations – from Geology and Production to Safety and Training” said Chanakya Rachakonda, Product Manager at GroundHog. “Our core capability is in building hyper-scalable user-friendly software and apps that our users love. We will continue to introduce new state-of-the-art technology that enables our customers to mine more, faster and safer”
“We at GroundHog continue to emphasize using data to make decisions. Each of our updates are released with features that have significant inputs from our customers. We also spend countless hours with boots on the ground, doing ride-alongs with all of our user types. Ensuring that GroundHog remains the top choice for mines and quarries who want to boost not only production, but safety as well” says Krishna Kunam, the Company’s CTO. “We are committed to our mission of Digitizing Mines”
“We are super-excited about the new updates” Satish said. “A Short Interval Control System can improve the tonnes to surface in a mine by atleast 40% within 6 months”
About GroundHog SIC + FMS
groundHog is a mobile fleet management system optimized for underground mines. Designed to work out of the box, groundHog controls production, tracks and schedules the workforce, and delivers deep insights to increase process efficiency. Leverage groundHog to build a mine that is highly efficient, safe and profitable.
About GroundHog Apps:
GroundHog Apps is the leading provider of Connected Miner Software to the mining industry. Some of the world’s largest Mines, Quarries and Aggregates use GroundHog’s Short Interval Control, Fleet Management, Blend Management, Real-Time-Location-Tracking, Peer-to-Peer, Digital Environmental Health and Safety, and Task Training products to increase production and safety at their operations worldwide. GroundHog Apps has offices in the San Francisco Bay Area, Reno - Nevada, Hyderabad – India and Singapore.
More information is at www.groundhogApps.com
