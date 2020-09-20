Shaftsbury Barracks/LSA
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B303137
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 9/19/20 at 2040 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Dorset
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barrows House Inn
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Stephen Densham
AGE: 74
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to rear bumper
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota
VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On September 19, 2020 at approximately 2040 hours, Troopers
from the Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a crash that had occurred in the
parking lot of the Barrows House Inn in the Town of Dorset, where vehicle #1 had
struck a parked vehicle and fled from the scene. The vehicle was located shortly
thereafter by Officers with the Manchester Police Department. The operator,
Stephen Densham (74) of Essex Junction, VT, was subsequently arrested by the
Manchester Police Department for DUI. Densham was also released on citation for
Leaving the Scene of an Accident to appear at the Bennington County Superior
Court-Criminal Division at a later date and time.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Bennington
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/20 at 0815 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Tyler Silva & K9 Axel
Vermont State Police
B Troop-Shaftsbury
96 Airport Road
Shaftsbury, Vermont 05262
Tel: 802-442-5421