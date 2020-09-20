Shaftsbury Barracks/LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B303137

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Silva

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 9/19/20 at 2040 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Dorset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Barrows House Inn

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Stephen Densham

AGE: 74

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex Junction, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Tundra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to rear bumper

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Highlander

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On September 19, 2020 at approximately 2040 hours, Troopers

from the Shaftsbury Barracks were notified of a crash that had occurred in the

parking lot of the Barrows House Inn in the Town of Dorset, where vehicle #1 had

struck a parked vehicle and fled from the scene. The vehicle was located shortly

thereafter by Officers with the Manchester Police Department. The operator,

Stephen Densham (74) of Essex Junction, VT, was subsequently arrested by the

Manchester Police Department for DUI. Densham was also released on citation for

Leaving the Scene of an Accident to appear at the Bennington County Superior

Court-Criminal Division at a later date and time.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Bennington

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/5/20 at 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.