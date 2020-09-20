Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offenses: 1300 Block of 13th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offenses that occurred on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in the 1300 block of 13th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:38 am, a suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not comply and the suspect fled the scene with two additional suspects. There were no injuries reported.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.