Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1200 Block of Meigs Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, September 18, 2020, in the 1200 block of Meigs Place, Northeast.

At approximately 2:36 pm, the victim and suspect were involved in a verbal dispute at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, September 18, 2020, 51 year-old James Bell, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).